SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.90. SEGRO shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 1,772 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SEGRO
SEGRO Trading Up 7.8 %
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.