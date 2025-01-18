Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 341 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Kitching Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $174.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $146.67 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.