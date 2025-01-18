Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,102,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

