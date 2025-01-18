Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $204.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

