Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of SVC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,185. The firm has a market cap of $433.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.65). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $491.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

