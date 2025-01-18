ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after acquiring an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,080.38.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $1,072.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,068.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $929.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

