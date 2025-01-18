Shelton Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 2.7% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.