Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Booking by 55.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,997.64.

Booking Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,926.80 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,052.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4,370.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

