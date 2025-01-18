Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises about 1.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2,121.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 314,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,706,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 255,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 221.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.1 %

GSBD stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 257.15%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.