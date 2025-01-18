Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.3% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

