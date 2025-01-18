Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Rises By 22.9%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AFBI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.54. Affinity Bancshares has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affinity Bancshares

In other news, Director Howard G. Roberts sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $28,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,519.50. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,242 shares of company stock valued at $134,203. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

About Affinity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

