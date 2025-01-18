Short Interest in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Expands By 30.7%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 457,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 22.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $34.24 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by ($0.92). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,283.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
