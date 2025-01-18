Short Interest in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Expands By 30.7%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 457,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 22.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $34.24 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by ($0.92). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,283.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALGS Free Report ) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.