Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expands By 34.5%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,200 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 652,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 655,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Baozun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baozun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baozun Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 42.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.31. Baozun has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

About Baozun

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.