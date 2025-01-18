Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expands By 34.5%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,200 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 652,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 655,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.31. Baozun has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.
