Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Declines By 18.6%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 943,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Computershare Stock Performance

Shares of CMSQF stock remained flat at $21.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. Computershare has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

