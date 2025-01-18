Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Declines By 18.6%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 943,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Computershare Stock Performance
Shares of CMSQF stock remained flat at $21.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. Computershare has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.
Computershare Company Profile
