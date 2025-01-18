Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Increases By 55.1%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 986,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Context Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 259,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.10. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
