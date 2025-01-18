Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Increases By 55.1%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 986,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 259,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.10. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,689,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Articles

