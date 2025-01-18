Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Grows By 27.3%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Culp worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
CULP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.48. 43,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,580. Culp has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
