Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Decreases By 13.7%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 1,981,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.1 days.

Emera Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,367. Emera has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

