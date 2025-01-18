Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Decreases By 13.7%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 1,981,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.1 days.
Emera Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,367. Emera has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.
Emera Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.