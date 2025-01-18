Short Interest in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Increases By 31.5%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 988,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

GMS Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. GMS has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GMS by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in GMS by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

