Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Expands By 52.0%

Jan 18th, 2025

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IVR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 922,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,920. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

