Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Expands By 52.0%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IVR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 922,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,920. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

