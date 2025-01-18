Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Grows By 35.7%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 139,400 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

IVDA opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

