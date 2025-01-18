Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Grows By 21.6%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.33. 2,056,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,629. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

