Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Declines By 9.3%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.4 days.

Shares of KXSCF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.59. 2,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

