Short Interest in Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Expands By 29.3%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

LUCRF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 1,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

