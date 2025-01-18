Short Interest in Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Declines By 21.6%

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ MOBX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 284,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,091. Mobix Labs has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.28.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative return on equity of 214.76% and a negative net margin of 310.99%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mobix Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobix Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOBX Free Report ) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Mobix Labs worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

