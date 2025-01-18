Short Interest in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Grows By 28.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 46.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MULN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 4,158,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059,010. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1,067.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.