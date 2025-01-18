Short Interest in Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Grows By 36.4%

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Ceramic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 during midday trading on Friday. Nippon Ceramic has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

About Nippon Ceramic

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

