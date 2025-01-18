Short Interest in Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Grows By 36.4%

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Ceramic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 during midday trading on Friday. Nippon Ceramic has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.
About Nippon Ceramic
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Ceramic
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.