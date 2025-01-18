Short Interest in Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Expands By 37.2%

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Northam Platinum Price Performance

Shares of NPTLF stock remained flat at $6.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Northam Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Get Northam Platinum alerts:

Northam Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Northam Platinum Limited, engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals in Germany, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, and UG2 and Merensky ore deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Northam Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northam Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.