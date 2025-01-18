Short Interest in Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Expands By 37.2%

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Northam Platinum Price Performance
Shares of NPTLF stock remained flat at $6.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Northam Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.
Northam Platinum Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northam Platinum
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Northam Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northam Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.