Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Declines By 17.9%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 467,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.1 days.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
OTCMKTS RMSYF remained flat at $19.00 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.
About Ramsay Health Care
