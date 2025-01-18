Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Declines By 17.9%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 467,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.1 days.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

OTCMKTS RMSYF remained flat at $19.00 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

