Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Rises By 30.8%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Trading Up 16.6 %
OTCMKTS:RGBP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 2,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,890. Regen BioPharma has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regen BioPharma
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.