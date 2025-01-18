Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Rises By 30.8%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma Trading Up 16.6 %

OTCMKTS:RGBP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 2,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,890. Regen BioPharma has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

