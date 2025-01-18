Short Interest in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Increases By 45.1%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 5,345,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $150.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 194,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 332.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 80,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,907 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

