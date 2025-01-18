Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Increases By 31.7%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 466,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 878.1 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SURDF opened at $31.40 on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $38.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile
