Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Declines By 18.4%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.
a2 Milk Trading Down 12.6 %
a2 Milk stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.
About a2 Milk
