Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Declines By 18.4%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

a2 Milk Trading Down 12.6 %

a2 Milk stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

Get a2 Milk alerts:

About a2 Milk

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.