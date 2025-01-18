Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Decreases By 19.3%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,109,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 1,376,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.5 days.
TMX Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.
TMX Group Company Profile
