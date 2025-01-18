Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Decreases By 19.3%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,109,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 1,376,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.5 days.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.