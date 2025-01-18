Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
SPXCF stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.60.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
