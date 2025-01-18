Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

SPXCF stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.