Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Socket Mobile Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SCKT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,719. The company has a market cap of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.62.
Socket Mobile Company Profile
