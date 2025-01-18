Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCKT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,719. The company has a market cap of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

