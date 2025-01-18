SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 38,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 18,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Company Profile

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

