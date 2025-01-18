Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.73. 1,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $28.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

