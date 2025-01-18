SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Boosted by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.