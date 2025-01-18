SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,376,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $71.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.