SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,822 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,443 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,931,000 after buying an additional 249,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,184 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,733,000 after purchasing an additional 107,423 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,434,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SPYG stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

