Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in December

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Spectris Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:SEPJF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.
Spectris Company Profile
