Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in December

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Spectris Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SEPJF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

