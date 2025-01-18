Spring Capital Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 5.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $164.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.98 and its 200-day moving average is $169.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $139.26 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

