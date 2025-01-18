Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 453.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 64,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

