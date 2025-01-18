St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 30,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
St Barbara Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.
St Barbara Company Profile
St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than St Barbara
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.