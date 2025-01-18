STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
STAR Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of OTC:SFIGA remained flat at $59.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83. STAR Financial Group has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $59.05.
About STAR Financial Group
