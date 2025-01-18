Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Up 53.8% – Here’s Why

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) traded up 53.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 237,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 61,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile



Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

