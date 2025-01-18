Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 42,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average volume of 32,039 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after buying an additional 872,160 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 135.1% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 47,423 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.80 price target (up previously from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get Our Latest Report on XPeng

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.