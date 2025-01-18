StockNews.com Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Hold

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Shares of FRT opened at $105.41 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,242.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

