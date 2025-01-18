StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $521.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.80. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $409.16 and a twelve month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

