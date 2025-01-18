Stonekeep Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Roblox by 168.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 12,971.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,482,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,073.25. This represents a 55.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,504,601 shares of company stock valued at $81,882,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.43. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

